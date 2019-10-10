Former Kentucky defensive tackle Adrian Middleton (South Warren Class of 2014) is among the group of players listed as eligible for selection in the upcoming XFL draft scheduled for Oct. 15-16.
Former Western Kentucky defensive tackle Omarius Bryant (WKU 2015-16) is also among the players listed in the XFL's draft pool, joining ex-Hilltopper linebacker Andrew Jackson (WKU 2010-14) as potential XFL draftees.
•••
Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) tallied seven kills and four digs in Wednesday's 3-0 volleyball win at Earlham (Ind.).
Transylvania (17-4 overall, 2-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) is back in action Saturday at Bluffton (Ohio).
•••
Berea senior defensive specialist Mersiha Mustafic (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied five digs and freshman right-side hitter Vanessa Ramic (Warren Central Class of 2019) totaled one kill, one service ace and one assist in Wednesday's 3-0 volleyball road loss to Maryville (Tenn.).
Berea (7-10 overall, 3-2 USA South Conference) returns to action Saturday at LaGrange (Ga.).
•••
MacMurray sophomore goalkeeper Brantley Estes (Glasgow Class of 2018) tallied four saves in the Highlanders' 2-1 road win over Blackburn (Ill.) on Wednesday.
Estes played all 90 minutes in goal for MacMurray (3-7 overall, 1-1 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). The Highlanders are back in action Saturday against visiting Greenville (Ill.).
– Jeff Nations
