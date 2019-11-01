Kentucky Wesleyan freshman forward Anatoli Gishe (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied the Panthers' lone goal in a 2-1 men's soccer loss at Ohio Dominican on Thursday night.
Gishe the unassisted goal, his fifth of the season, in the 68th minute for the Panthers.
Kentucky Wesleyan (4-10-1 overall, 2-9-1 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is back in action Nov. 2 at Cedarville (Ohio).
•••
Kentucky Christian junior guard Jordan Buchanan (South Warren Class of 2015) tallied five points in Thursday's 83-64 men's basketball road loss to Asbury.
Buchanan also had two rebounds and an assist.
Kentucky Christian (0-2) returns to action Nov. 4 at Alice Lloyd.
– Jeff Nations
