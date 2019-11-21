Austin Peay junior guard/forward Terry Taylor (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied 13 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday night's 90-72 men's basketball road loss to Vanderbilt.
Taylor, who played all 40 minutes for the Governors, also had two blocks and an assist.
Austin Peay (1-3) hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 23.
•••
UAB sophomore guard Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) tallied 12 points in the Blazers' 58-51 men's basketball home win over Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday.
Lovan also had five rebounds, a block and an assist in the win.
UAB (3-1) hosts Lamar on Nov. 26.
•••
Wright State sophomore guard Skyelar Potter (Warren Central Class of 2018) scored five points, dished out five assists and had five rebounds in Wednesday's 88-51 men's basketball home win over Urbana.
Wright State (4-1) faces Weber State in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 25 in Estero, Fla.
•••
Centre senior guard Perry Ayers (Bowling Green Class of 2016) scored a team-high 17 points to lead the visiting Colonels to a 58-57 men's basketball win over Transylvania on Wednesday.
Ayers also added three blocks, three rebounds and two steals.
Centre junior guard Dawson Crump (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Centre (3-1) hosts Covenant (Ga.) on Nov. 23.
•••
Saint Leo (Fla.) junior guard Wade Coomer (Barren County Class of 2016) scored 11 points in Wednesday's 83-51 home win over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez.
Coomer, who connected on three 3-pointers, also tallied five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Saint Leo freshman forward Jared Coomer (Barren County Class of 2018) chipped in with five points, one rebound and one assist.
Saint Leo (4-1) hosts Florida Tech on Nov. 23.
•••
Bellarmine sophomore guard Pedro Bradshaw (Russellville Class of 2017) finished with six points in Wednesday's 81-73 men's basketball road victory over Lindenwood (Mo.).
Bradshaw also had four rebounds and two steals in the Knights' victory.
Bellarmine (4-0) hosts Spring Hill (Ala.) on Nov. 27.
•••
Kentucky Christian junior guard Jordan Buchanan (South Warren Class of 2015) scored two points in Wednesday's 80-76 men's basketball loss to visiting Bluefield (Va.).
Buchanan also grabbed a rebound for the Knights.
Kentucky Christian (1-8 overall, 1-5 Appalachian Athletic Conference) hosts Reinhardt (Ga.) on Nov. 23.
– Jeff Nations
