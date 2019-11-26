Austin Peay junior guard/forward Terry Taylor (Bowling Green Class of 2017) scored a game-high 25 points in the Governors' 92-66 men's basketball home win over South Carolina State on Monday.
Taylor also tallied eight rebounds, four blocks, two steals and an assist in the win.
Austin Peay (3-3) next plays at Arkansas on Dec. 3.
•••
Miami (Ohio) senior forward Bam Bowman (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied nine points in the Redhawks' 67-59 win over Drake on Monday in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
Bowman added three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in the win.
Miami (Ohio) (4-1) take on South Alabama in the Showcase on Nov. 26.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage (Warren Central Class of 2015) scored nine points in the Hilltoppers' 69-64 men's basketball win over Fordham on Monday in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Savage added seven rebounds and two assists in the win.
Western Kentucky (6-1) faces No. 2 Louisville on Nov. 29 in Nashville.
•••
Wright State sophomore guard Skyelar Potter (Warren Central Class of 2018) tallied eight points in Monday's 72-57 men's basketball win over Weber State in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
Potter also had two rebounds and two assists.
Wright State (5-1) will play LaSalle on Nov. 26 in the Showcase.
•••
Midway senior guard Kaleb Britt (Warren East Class of 2016) tallied six points in Monday's 86-56 men's basketball loss to host Northern Kentucky.
Britt also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. The game counted as an exhibition for NAIA-level Midway, but counted as a regulation game for NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky.
Midway (3-5) hosts IU Kokomo on Dec. 7.
•••
Georgetown College freshman forward Kyran Jones (Bowling Green Class of 2017) and Kentucky Christian junior guard Jordan Buchanan (South Warren Class of 2015) had one rebound apiece in No. 1 Georgetown's 110-83 men's basketball win on Monday night.
Georgetown (9-0) returns to action Dec. 5 at home against Cumberlands.
Kentucky Christian (1-10) travels to Liberty on Nov. 29 for an exhibition game.
– Jeff Nations
