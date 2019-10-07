Bellarmine sophomore women's swimmer Avery Witcher (Greenwood Class of 2018) helped the Knights to the team championship at Saturday's Kentucky Invitational at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center in Louisville.
Witcher won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.43 and swam a let on Bellarmine's first-place 150 butterfly relay. Witcher also posted a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:01.66), was eighth in the 100 individual medley (1:07.30) and swim a leg on the Knights' second-place 200 medley relay.
Transylvania freshman Rachel Foster (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2019) swam the 50 backstroke (11th), 100 back (14th), 100 free (20th) and swam legs on the team's 200 medley relay (seventh) and 200 free relay (fourth).
Transylvania freshman Michael Light (Bowling Green Class of 2019) helped the men's team to a third-place finish. Light competed in the 200 free (eighth), 500 free (ninth), 100 free (13th) and swaim a leg on Transylvania's sixth-place 200 free relay.
Bellarmine returns to action Oct. 11 in the Southern Illinois-Valparaiso double dual at Southern Illinois. Transylvania is back in action Oct. 26 at Asbury.
•••
Cumberlands freshman swimmer Trey Wolfram (South Warren Class of 2019) helped the Patriots pick up a season-opening 161-95 men's dual win over host Lindsey Wilson on Saturday.
Wolfram was second in the 200-yard butterfly (2:00.56), fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:16.08) and swam a leg on the team's third-place 200 medley relay.
Cumberlands is back in action Oct. 12 at Union.
•••
Western Kentucky junior men's golfer Chase Landrum (Glasgow Class of 2017) helped the Hilltoppers to sixth place after the first round of Middle Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Grove on Sunday in College Grove, Tenn.
Landrum fired a 3-over par 75 to tie for the second-best score on the team. Landrum birdied three of his last seven holes.
Monday's second round was cancelled due to weather, with the final round of the tournament set for Tuesday.
•••
MacMurray (Ill.) sophomore goalkeeper Brantley Estes (Glasgow Class of 2018) tallied four saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime road loss to Principia (Ill.).
Estes started and played the entire game for the Highlanders.
MacMurray (2-7 overall, 0-1 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) is back in action Wednesday at Blackburn (Ill.).
•••
Illinois-Springfield sophomore goalkeeper Bailey Cross (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied two saves in Sunday's 2-0 loss to visiting Truman State.
Cross played all 90 minutes in goal for the Prairie Stars.
Illinois-Springfield (5-5 overall, 4-3 Great Lakes Valley Conference) is back in action Oct. 11 vs. visiting Bellarmine.
•••
Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) tallied four kills, three digs and two block assists in Saturday's 3-0 volleyball win over visiting Anderson (Ind.).
Transylvania (16-4 overall, 1-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) is back in action Oct. 9 at Earlham (Ind.).
•••
Berea freshman right-side hitter Vanessa Ramic (Warren Central Class of 2019) and senior defensive specialist Mersiha Mustafic (Warren Central Class of 2016) helped their team to a pair of conference volleyball home wins on Saturday.
Against Piedmont (Ga.), Ramic tallied nine kills, four block assists, three digs, two aces and an assist in the 3-0 win. Mustafic added five digs, two assists and a kill.
In a 3-0 win over Brevard (N.C.), Ramic had eight kills, two digs and an ace. Mustafic tallied eight digs and two assists in the victory.
Berea (7-9 overall, 3-1 USA South Conference) is at Maryville (Tenn.) on Oct. 9.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) totaled eight kills, four block assists and three digs in 3-1 volleyball loss to Walsh (Ohio).
KWC junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) had 27 assists and 15 digs, and sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) added six kills, five digs, two service aces and two block assists for the Panthers.
Kentucky Wesleyan (7-7 overall, 2-1 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is back in action Oct. 11 at Ursuline (Ohio).
•••
Brescia sophomore outside hitter Hannah Yonts (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied eight kills, a pair of digs and a block assist in Saturday's 3-0 home volleyball win over Carlow (Pa.).
Brescia junior defensive specialist Kailee Moore (Logan County Class of 2017) added seven digs, two service aces and an assist and sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) tallied a pair of kills.
Brescia (15-4 overall, 5-1 River States Athletic Conference) visits Campbellsville on Oct. 11.
•••
Kentucky Christian freshman OH/RS Hannah Cron (Logan County Class of 2019) totaled 27 digs, five kills and a pair of service aces in Saturday's 3-2 road volleyball loss to Tennessee Wesleyan.
Kentucky Christian (6-16 overall, 4-7 AAC) is back in action Oct. 8 vs. Milligan (Tenn.).
•••
Centre junior MB/OPP Aby Dallas (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied a kill, a block assist and a dig in Saturday's 3-0 volleyball loss to Birmingham Southern.
Centre (5-10 overall, 2-5 Southern Athletic Association) is back in action Oct. 8 vs. Sewanee (Tenn.).
•••
Cumberland (Tenn.) sophomore setter/defensive specialist Shea Moore (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied an assist and a service ace in Saturday's 3-0 volleyball win over visiting Pikeville.
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) had a pair of digs in the match.
Cumberland (13-8 overall, 5-3 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Oct. 9 against visiting Cumberlands.
Pikeville (6-11 overall, 0-8 Mid-South Conference) plays at Lindsey Wilson on Oct. 10.
