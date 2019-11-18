Campbellsville redshirt junior guard Savannah Gregory (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2016) tallied seven points in Saturday's 72-65 women's basketball win over Marian (Ind.).
Gregory also had six rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block as the Tigers – ranked second in NAIA Division II – knocked off No. 6 Marian.
Campbellsville (6-0) takes on Brescia on Nov. 22 in the Cumberland (Tenn.) Classic.
•••
Lindsey Wilson sophomore forward Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied five points in the Blue Raiders' 84-53 women's basketball win over Washington Adventist (Md.) on Saturday.
Jackson also had seven rebounds, a block, an assist and a steal.
LWC sophomore guard Kaylyn Hale (Glasgow Class of 2018) tallied three points along with a steal, an assist and a rebound. Blue Raiders freshman point guard Natalie Pierce (South Warren Class of 2019) had one steal and one assist, and LWC sophomore center Jordan McDonald (South Warren Class of 2018) had a rebound and an assist.
Lindsey Wilson (7-0) hosts Talladega (Ala.) on Nov. 20.
•••
Webber International (Fla.) sophomore guard Amaya Lasley (South Warren Class of 2018) scored three points in Saturday's 69-61 win over Keiser (Fla.) on Saturday.
Lasley also tallied six rebounds and two assists.
Webber International (4-1 overall, 1-0 The Sun Conference) hosts Florida Memorial on Nov. 21.
•••
Asbury sophomore forward Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied four points in Saturday's 94-66 home women's basketball win over Union.
Dennison added seven rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal.
Union junior guard-forward Skyler Burd (Glasgow Class of 2017) scored one point and totaled two rebounds and an assist.
Asbury (7-1) is at Welch (Tenn.) on Nov. 19.
Union (3-3) is at Montreat (N.C.) on Nov. 23.
•••
Brescia sophomore forward Loreal Cheaney (Russellville Class of 2017) tallied three assists and two rebounds in Saturday's 98-61 women's basketball road loss to Union (Tenn.).
Brescia (1-6) plays at Indiana Wesleyan on Nov. 21.
– Jeff Nations
