Campbellsville redshirt junior guard Savannah Gregory (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2016) scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Lady Tigers to a 95-56 women's basketball win over Brescia on Friday in the Cumberland (Tenn.) Classic.
Gregory also had four steals, one rebound and one assist.
Brescia freshman forward Kyeden Hughes (Glasgow Class of 2019) tallied five points along with six rebounds and a steal.
Campbellsville (7-0) faces Voorhees (S.C.) in the Classic on Nov. 23.
Brescia (1-7) takes on host Cumberland (Tenn.) in the Classic on Nov. 23.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage (Warren Central Class of 2015) tallied 12 points in the Hilltoppers' 77-75 loss to Bowling Green in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.
Savage added five rebounds, a block and a steal.
Western Kentucky (4-1) faces Illinois State on Nov. 23 in the Paradise Jam.
•••
Lindsey Wilson sophomore forward Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood Class of 2017) scored 10 points in the Blue Raiders' 97-49 women's basketball win Friday over Miami University-Hamilton (Ohio).
Jackson also had four rebounds.
LWC sophomore center Jordan McDonald (South Warren Class of 2018) had five points and two rebounds. Blue Raiders sophomore guard Kaylyn Hale (Glasgow Class of 2018) tallied three points and three rebounds, and freshman point guard Natalie Pierce (South Warren Class of 2019) totaled two points, two assists, a steal and a rebound.
Lindsey Wilson (8-1) next hosts Simmons College on Dec. 3.
•••
Midway senior guard Kaleb Britt (Warren East Class of 2016) scored 12 points in Friday's 94-77 men's basketball win over Ecclesia (Ark.) in the Pioneer Classic in Paragould, Ark.
Britt also had a team-high four steals, two assists and a rebound.
Midway (3-4) faces Crowley's Ridge (Ark.) in the Classic on Nov. 23.
•••
Asbury sophomore forward Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and tallied a game-high five steals in Friday's 113-76 women's basketball win over host Oakland City (Ind.).
Dennison also tallied five points, three assists and two blocks in the win.
Asbury (9-1) hosts IU Kokomo on Nov. 26
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) tallied a team-high 15 assists in the Panthers' season-ending 3-0 loss to host Hillsdale (Mich.) in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals on Friday.
Jackson also had six digs. KWC sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) tallied four kills and two digs, and Panthers senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) had two kills, two digs, a service ace and a block assist.
Kentucky Wesleyan ended its season with a 16-12 record.
•••
Lipscomb sophomore forward Keely Morrow (Bowling Green Class of 2018) scored two points in Friday's 81-76 women's basketball loss to Rider in the 2019 MAAC/ASUN Challenge in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Lipscomb (1-5) faces Marist in the Challenge on Nov. 23.
•••
Murray State freshman forward Sarah Sutton (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2019) tallied one rebound in seven minutes of action Friday in the Racers' 95-59 women's basketball win over visiting Christian Brothers (Tenn.).
Murray State (3-2) hosts Arkansas State on Nov. 26.
•••
Asbury junior Rosie Gary (South Warren Class of 2017) tallied a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly (2:21.58) on the first day of the Sewanee (Tenn.)-hosted Igloo Invitational swim meet.
Gary also finished 10th in the 500 free (5:30.71) and swam legs on Asbury's 200 free relay (fourth), 400 medley relay (second) and 800 free relay (10th).
Campbellsville senior Kate Bouldin (Russellville Class of 2016) was 26th in the 500 free (6:23.31) and swam legs on the Lady Tigers' 200 free relay (13th), 400 medley relay (13th) and 800 free relay (11th).
Asbury's women were in second after the first day of the two-day meet. Campbellsville was sixth.
•••
Cumberlands freshman Trey Wolfram (South Warren Class of 2019) swam a leg on the Patriots' 15th-place men's 400-yard medley relay Friday in the Cleveland State-hosted Magnus Cup.
Cumberlands was in fifth place in the team standings after the first day of the three-day meet.
•••
Bellarmine sophomore women's swimmer Avery Witcher (Greenwood Class of 2018) swam a leg on the Knights' 17th-place 400-yard medley relay Friday on the opening day of the Queen University-hosted Fall Frenzy Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.
Bellarmine's women were in seventh in the team standings after Day 1 of the three-day meet.
– Jeff Nations
