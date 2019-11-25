Campbellsville redshirt junior guard Savannah Gregory (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2016) tallied 10 points in Saturday's 103-39 women's basektball win over Vorhees (S.C.) at the Cumberland (Tenn.) Classic.
Gregory also tallied three rebounds, two steals and a block.
Campbellsville freshman guard Bailey Pedigo (Barren County Class of 2019) chipped in with two points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Campbellsville (8-0) hosts West Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.
•••
Webber International (Fla.) sophomore guard Amaya Lasley (South Warren Class of 2018) finished with five points in Saturday's 77-75 women's basketball road loss to St. Thomas (Fla.).
Lasley also had a team-high four steals along with two assists and a rebound.
Webber International (4-3 overall, 1-2 The Sun Conference) hosts Edward Waters (Fla.) on Dec. 2.
•••
Lipscomb sophomore forward Keely Morrow (Bowling Green Class of 2018) scored two points in Saturday's 74-63 women's basketball home loss to Marist.
Morrow also had two assists and a rebound.
Lipscomb (1-5) hosts Eastern Illinois on Dec. 1.
•••
Union junior guard-forward Skyler Burd (Glasgow Class of 2017) tallied three points in Saturday's 70-62 women's basketball road win over Montreat (N.C.).
Burd also had two rebounds and a steal.
Union (4-3 overall, 2-2 Appalachian Athletic Conference) is back in action Nov. 26 against visiting Milligan (Tenn.).
•••
Brescia freshman forward Kyeden Hughes (Glasgow Class of 2019) pulled down 12 rebounds and scored six points in Saturday's 71-52 women's basketball road loss to Cumberland (Tenn.).
Hughes also had an assist, a steal and a block.
Brescia sophomore forward Loreal Cheaney (Russellville Class of 2017) tallied four points along with a rebound and a steal.
Brescia (3-9) is at Wilberforce (Ohio) on Nov. 30.
– Jeff Nations
