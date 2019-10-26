Alabama-Huntsville freshman midfielder Laura Hasani (South Warren Class of 2019) made her first collegiate goal count, netting the game-winner in double-overtime to left the Chargers to a 1-0 women's soccer victory over Union (Tenn.) on Friday.
Hasani's unassisted goal came in the 109th minute.
Alabama-Huntsville (5-8-1 overall, 3-6 Gulf South Conference) returns to action at home Oct. 27 against Christian Brothers (Tenn.).
•••
Asbury junior Rosie Gary (South Warren Class of 2017) won the women's 100-yard butterfly in Friday's tri-dual meet at Campbellsville.
Gary clocked a winning time of 1 minute, 11.82 seconds. Gary added a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:46.09) and swam a leg on Asbury's second-place 400 freestyle relay.
Campbellsville senior Kate Bouldin (Russellville Class of 2016) was third in the 800 free (12:10.55).
Asbury hosts Transylvania and Thomas More in a double-dual on Oct. 26. Campbellsville will host Lindsey Wilson and Union in a double-dual on Nov. 2.
•••
Asbury sophomore guard/forward Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) scored five points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help the Eagles to a season-opening 85-43 win over Grace Christian (Mich.) on Friday.
Dennison also had two blocks and an assist.
Asbury (1-0) takes on Great Lakes Christian (Mich.) on Oct. 26 in Lansing, Mich.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) tallied a team-high nine kills along with four block assists and a dig in Friday's 3-0 volleyball win over visiting Ohio Valley (W.Va.).
KWC junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) had a team-best 17 assists along with a team-high three service aces and five digs.
Panthers senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) finished with six kills, four block assists, two service aces and a dig.
Kentucky Wesleyan (10-10 overall, 3-3 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) hosts Alderson-Broaddus on Oct. 26.
•••
Brescia sophomore outside hitter Hannah Yonts (South Warren Class of 2018) totaled nine kills six digs, an assist and a block assist in Friday's 3-1 volleyball road win over IU East.
Bearcats sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) added five kills, three block assists and a dig. Brescia junior defensive specialist Kailee Moore (Logan County Class of 2017) tallied eight digs, two service aces, a kill and an assist in the win.
Brescia (21-6 overall, 10-1 River States Conference) traveled to Ohio Christian on Oct. 26.
•••
Asbury sophomore women's golfer Jill Florence (Barren County Class of 2018) fired a 27-over 171 in two rounds of the Showdown at Sultan's Run on Friday in Jasper, Ind.
Florence helped Asbury to a second-place finish after two rounds of the nine-team tournament.
Midway senior Kayla Meredith (Edmonson County Class of 2016) was tied for 23rd after two rounds with a 36-over 180, while Brescia senior Allie Holeman (South Warren Class of 2016) was tied for 26th after shooting a 37-over 181.
The final round of the tournament is set for Oct. 26.
– Jeff Nations
