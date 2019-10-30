Alabama-Huntsville freshman midfielder Laura Hasani (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied her second goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 home women's soccer win over Christian Brothers (Tenn.).
Hasani's goal came at the 15:46 mark and gave the Chargers a 1-0 lead.
Alabama-Huntsville (6-8-1 overall, 4-6 Gulf South Conference) is back in action Nov. 1 at Shorter (Ga.).
•••
Bellarmine senior defender Donald Aviles (Bowling Green Class of 2016) notched an assist in Sunday's 4-0 home win over visiting Missouri S&T.
The assist was the second this season for Aviles.
Bellarmine (11-0-4 overall, 8-0-4 Great Lakes Valley Conference) is back in action Nov. 1 against visiting William Jewell (Mo.).
•••
MacMurray (Ill.) sophomore goalkeeper Brantley Estes (Glasgow Class of 2018) made six saves in Tuesday's 3-0 men's soccer home loss to Fontbonne (Mo.).
On Saturday in a 4-0 road loss to Webster (Mo.), Estes tallied five saves for the Highlanders.
MacMurray (5-11 overall, 3-5 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) is back in action Nov. 2 at Iowa Wesleyan.
•••
Asbury junior women's swimmer Rosie Gary (South Warren Class of 2017) earned a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.61) in Saturday's home double-dual meet against Transylvania and Thomas More.
Gary also earned a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:22:98) and swam a leg on Asbury's winning women's 200-yard medley relay.
Transylvania freshman Rachel Foster (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2019) had a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:09.79) and swam legs two relays – the 200 medley relay (second place) and the 200 free relay (second place).
In the men's meet, Transylvania freshman Michael Light (Bowling Green Class of 2019) was fourth in both the 1,000 free (11:51.19) and 500 free (5:49.09).
Asbury will be back in action Nov. 9 with a home dual meet against Union.
Transylvania is back in action Nov. 2 at Wittenberg (Ohio).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.