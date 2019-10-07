Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (WKU 2012-15) totaled three catches for 47 yards in Sunday's 30-29 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Higbee, a fourth-year pro, has 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown this season.
The Rams (3-2) host the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 13.
•••
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (WKU 2009-12) tallied three receptions for 19 yards in Sunday's 19-13 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Doyle, a seventh-year pro, has 14 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown this season.
•••
Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Andrew Jackson (WKU 2010-14) was among the first group of eligible players listed Monday in the XFL draft pool.
Jackson, who played one season for the Colts, is among a group of players looking to catch on with the new XFL. The draft is scheduled for Oct. 15-16.
•••
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (WKU 2007) delivered a pinch-hit, two-run single in the ninth inning of Sunday's National League Division Series Game 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.
Duvall, who also cracked a two-run homer in Game 2 of the NLDS after spending most of the season in Triple-A, delivered the go-ahead runs with his single in the ninth off Cardinals reliever Carlos Martinez to lift the Braves to a 3-1 win and boost Atlanta to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.
Game 4 is Monday in St. Louis.
