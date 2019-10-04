Lindsey Wilson senior defensive lineman Damani Jenkins (Barren County Class of 2015) had a big night in the Blue Raiders' 58-3 road win over No. 14-ranked Bethel (Tenn.) on Thursday night.
Jenkins finished second on the team with six tackles (five solo), including 1.5 tackles for losses totaling 17.33 yards and added a pass breakup as No. 10-ranked Lindsey Wilson (5-0, 2-0 Mid-South Conference) demolished its conference rival.
LWC redshirt freshman defensive lineman Devan Jackson (Bowling Green Class of 2018) added his first career sack, throwing Bethel for a loss of seven yards.
The Blue Raiders are back in action Oct. 12 against visiting Cumberland (Tenn.).
•••
Thomas More senior middle hitter Rana Cousin (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied two kills, four block assists, two digs and an assist in the Saints' 3-1 volleyball loss to 13th-ranked Lindsey Wilson on Thursday.
Thomas More (11-5 overall, 6-2 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Oct. 8 at Georgetown.
– Jeff Nations
