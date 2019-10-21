Lindsey Wilson sophomore Meredith Johnson (Logan County Class of 2018) finished second overall to lead the Blue Raiders to a second-place finish in Saturday's St. Louis Fall Cross Country Classic.
Johnson completed the 5K course in 19 minutes, 45.5 seconds to place second over more than 70 runners.
Lindsey Wilson sophomore Kayla Roeder (Barren County Class of 2018) was 23rd in 21:52.2.
Freed-Hardeman senior Brooke Simpson (South Warren Class of 2016) finished 28th overall in 22:16.4.
The Blue Raiders are back in action Nov. 9 for the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green. Freed-Hardeman will compete in the AMC Championships on Nov. 8.
•••
Kentucky junior Madisyn Peeples (Bowling Green Class of 2017) was UK's top women's finisher in the Pre-Nationals Open Race on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind.
Peeples finished the 6K course in 22:42.1 to finish 33rd in the Open division.
Kentucky will next run in the SEC Championships scheduled for Nov. 1 at Kentucky Horse Park.
•••
Western Kentucky sophomore Heather Whitlow (Glasgow Christian Academy Class of 2018) finished 36th in Saturday's UE Invitational at the Angel Mounds State Historical Site Evansville, Ind.
Whitlow completed the 5K course in 21:30.2.
WKU will return to action Nov. 2 in the Conference USA Cross Country Championships at Spero Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green.
•••
Union junior Saul Barrera (Greenwood Class of 2017) finished 61st in Saturday's Sand Shark Invitational in Hardeeville, S.C.
Barrera completed the 8K course in 29:04.45 to help the Bulldogs to a 14th-place finish.
Union returns to action Nov. 9 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championship Meet on Nov. 9 in Canton, Ga.
•••
Murray State freshman Ryan Dent (Bowling Green Class of 2019) finished 36th in Saturday's Murray State Open.
Dent covered the 8K Miller Memorial Golf Course trail in 31:08.9.
Murray State is back in action Nov. 2 in the OVC Cross Country Championships in Edwardsville, Ill.
•••
Berea freshman Colton Bullington (Warren East Class of 2019) finished 247th overall in Saturday's Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble in Oberlin, Ohio.
Bullington completed the 8K Varsity race in 27:42.
Berea sophomore Gage Cousineau (Logan County Class of 2018) ran in the Men's Open 8K, placing 174th in 29:33.
Berea is back in action Nov. 1 at the USA South Cross Country Championships in Maryville, Tenn.
– Jeff Nations
