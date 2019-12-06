Webber International (Fla.) sophomore guard Amaya Lasley (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied a career-high 17 points in Thursday’s 97-48 women’s basketball road loss to NAIA Division II No. 2-ranked Southeastern (Fla.).
Webber International (4-5 overall, 1-3 The Sun Conference) next hosts Ave Maria (Fla.) on Dec. 7.
•••
Georgetown College freshman forward Kyran Jones (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied four rebounds and two points in the Tigers’ 91-76 men’s basketball win over visiting Cumberlands on Thursday.
Georgetown (10-0 overall, 1-0 Mid-South Conference) next hosts Ohio-Chillicothe on Dec. 13.
– Jeff Nations
