Kentucky Wesleyan senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) and sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) tallied eight kills apiece to lead the host Panthers to a 3-1 volleyball win over Cedarville (Ohio) in the quarterfinals of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship on Tuesday.
Morrow added six digs, four block assists and two service aces. Davis tallied five digs and two block assists. KWC junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) had 15 assists, nine digs, two kills and a service ace.
Kentucky Wesleyan (16-11) will reached the G-MAC semifinals for the first time since 2014, will travel to top seed Hillsdale (Mich.) on Nov. 22.
•••
Georgetown freshman forward Kyran Jones (Bowling Green Class of 2017) notched a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds as the Tigers – the No.1-ranked team in NAIA Division I – claimed a 111-90 over visiting Indiana University Southeast on Tuesday.
Jones also had two steals.
Georgetown (7-0) next hosts Ohio University-Eastern on Nov. 23.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage (Warren Central Class of 2015) scored 11 points in the Hilltoppers' 109-66 men's basketball home win over Campbellsville on Monday.
Savage added five rebounds, an assist and a block in the win.
Western Kentucky (4-0) faces Bowling Green in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Nov. 22.
•••
Lipscomb sophomore forward Keely Morrow (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied 14 points in Tuesday's 67-57 home women's basketball loss to Murray State.
Morrow, who was 6-of-12 from the field including 2-of-3 on 3-pointers, also had four rebounds and two assists.
Lipscomb (1-3) will face Rider in the MAAC/ASUN Challenge Nov. 22 in Orlando, Fla.
•••
Asbury sophomore forward Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied five points and grabbed six rebounds in Tuesday's 83-47 women's basketball road win over Welch (Tenn.).
Dennison also had five steals in the win.
Asbury (8-1) is at Oakland City (Ind.) on Nov. 22.
– Jeff Nations
