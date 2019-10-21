Kentucky Wesleyan senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) had four service aces, three kills, a solo block, three block assists and a dig in Saturday's 3-2 home volleyball loss to Southern Indiana at the Midwest Region Crossover in Indianapolis.
KWC junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) tallied six digs, four kills, a service ace, a solo block and one block assist.
In Friday's 3-2 win over Quincy, Morrow had 12 kills and three block assists while Jackson added 45 assists and 10 digs.
Also Friday, Morrow had nine kills, five service aces, three digs, a solo block and three block assists in a 3-2 win over Northwood. Jackson added 20 assists and seven digs.
Kentucky Wesleyan (10-9 overall, 3-2 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is back in action Oct 25 at home against Ohio Valley.
•••
Brescia sophomore outside hitter Hannah Yonts (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied 13 kills along with three service aces and six digs in Saturday's 3-1 volleyball win over Rio Grande (Ohio).
Brescia junior defensive specialist Kailee Moore (Logan County Class of 2017) added 11 digs and sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) had four kills, a pair of solo blocks and four block assists in the win.
In Friday's 3-0 home win over West Virginia Tech, Yonts and Hardison each had nine kills and Moore totaled four digs.
Brescia (18-6 overall, 8-1 River States Athletic Conference) returns to action Oct. 22 at Fisk (Tenn.).
•••
Berea freshman outside hitter Vanessa Ramic (Warren Central Class of 2019) tallied nine kills in Saturday's 3-0 volleyball win over Brevard College in Maryville, Tenn.
Ramic also had four service aces and three digs in the win. Berea senior defensive specialist Mersiha Mustafic (Warren Central Class of 2016) added seven digs.
In Berea's 3-0 loss to Piedmont College, Ramic had five kills, and Mustafic tallied six digs and two assists.
Berea (10-12 overall, 5-4 USA South) returns to action Oct. 23 at home against Maryville (Tenn.).
•••
Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) eight kills and a pair of block assists in Saturday's 3-0 home volleyball win over Rose-Hulman (Ind.).
Transylvania (20-4 overall, 5-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) hosts Franklin (Ind.) on Oct. 23.
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) totaled nine digs and three service aces in Saturday's 3-0 volleyball win over Piedmont International in Greenville, S.C.
Also on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Bob Jones University, Reels had 13 digs.
In Friday's 3-0 home loss to Thomas More, Reels tallied nine digs and three service aces.
Pikeville (7-16 overall, 0-10 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Oct. 21 at home against Alice Lloyd.
•••
Centre junior middle blocker/opposite Abby Dallas (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied three kills in Friday's 3-0 road volleyball loss to Birmingham Southern.
Dallas notched four kills in Saturday's 3-0 loss at Millsaps (Miss.). She also had two solo blocks.
Centre (6-14 overall, 3-9 Southern Athletic Association) hosts Berry (Ga.) on Oct. 26.
– Jeff Nations
