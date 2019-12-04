Lipscomb sophomore forward Keely Morrow (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied five points in Wednesday’s 70-49 women’s basketball road loss to Middle Tennessee.
Morrow also contributed with three rebounds and an assist.
Lipscomb (1-7) next is at Tennessee State on Dec. 8.
•••
Saint Leo (Fla.) junior guard Wade Coomer (Barren County Class of 2016) scored three points in Wednesday’s 86-76 men’s basketball road loss to NCAA Division II No. 22 Florida Southern.
Coomer also tallied two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Saint Leo freshman forward Jared Coomer (Barren County Class of 2018) added two rebounds.
Saint Leo (6-3 overall, 1-1 Sunshine State Conference) hosts No. 2 Nova Southeastern on Dec. 7.
•••
John A. Logan sophomore guard/forward Jordan Cousin (Warren Central Class of 2018) tallied seven points in Wednesday’s 94-80 men’s basketball home win over Lewis & Clark (Ill.).
Cousin also had three rebounds and an assist.
John A. Logan (5-4) is at Lake Land (Ill.) on Dec. 7.
•••
Kentucky Christian junior guard Jordan Buchanan (South Warren Class of 2015) grabbed two rebounds in Wednesday’s 80-58 men’s basketball road loss to Milligan (Tenn.).
Kentucky Christian (1-11 overall 1-7 Appalachian Athletic Conference) is at Allen (S.C.) on Dec. 7.
– Jeff Nations
