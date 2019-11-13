Lipscomb sophomore forward Keely Morrow (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied 10 points off the bench for the Bison in Tuesday's 65-63 overtime women's basketball loss to host Jacksonville State.
Morrow also had three rebounds.
Lipscomb (0-2) hosts Northern Kentucky on Nov. 15.
•••
Webber International (Fla.) sophomore guard Amaya Lasley (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied seven points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 91-31 home women's basketball win over visiting Trinity College (Fla.).
Lasley also had five assists and a steal in the win.
Webber International (3-1) hosts Keiser (Fla.) on Nov. 16.
•••
Asbury sophomore forward Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) finished with four points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 83-80 women's basketball win over host Cumberland (Tenn.).
Dennison also blocked two shots and added an assist.
Asbury (6-1) will host Union on Nov. 16
•••
Wright State sophomore guard Skyelar Potter (Warren Central Class of 2018) tallied four points in Tuesday's 85-80 overtime men's basketball win against Tennessee Tech.
Potter also had four rebounds and an assist for the Raiders.
Wright State (3-0) hosts Kent State on Nov. 16.
•••
Georgetown College freshman forward Kyran Jones (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied nine points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 95-54 men's basketball win over visiting Midway.
Jones, who started for the Tigers, was 4-of-6 from the field.
Midway senior guard Kaleb Britt (Warren East Class of 2016) tallied two points, three assists and a rebound.
Georgetown (5-0) hosts Vanguard (Calif.) in the Central Bank Jim Reid Classic on Nov. 15.
Midway (2-3) will face Vanguard on Saturday in the Jim Reid Classic at Georgetown.
•••
Brescia redshirt junior guard Tristen Murray (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied five points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 125-55 road loss to NCAA Division I Jacksonville State.
Brescia junior forward Dylan Beckham (South Warren Class of 2017) added a rebound and an assist. The game did not count toward the record of NAIA Brescia, while Jacksonville State did count the win.
Brescia (1-4) is at Lee (Tenn.) on Nov. 13.
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) and Cumberland (Tenn.) sophomore setter/defensive specialist Shea Moore (Bowling Green Class of 2018) were named Tuesday to the Mid-South Conference All-Academic Volleyball Team.
Pikeville (9-21) faces Campbellsville in the opening round of the Mid-South Conference tournament on Nov. 14. Cumberland (22-13) will face Life (Ga.) on Nov. 14 in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Bowling Green.
– Jeff Nations
