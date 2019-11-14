Brescia redshirt junior guard Tristen Murray (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied 16 points in the Bearcats' 76-58 road loss to Lee (Tenn.) on Wednesday.
Murray was 6-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-6 on 3-point attempts. He also grabbed a rebound.
Brescia junior forward Dylan Beckham (South Warren Class of 2017) added two points and a block for the Bearcats.
Brescia (1-5) plays at Murray State on Nov 16.
•••
Bellarmine sophomore guard Pedro Bradshaw (Russellville Class of 2017) tallied five points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 90-51 men's basketball win over visiting Kentucky Wesleyan.
Bradshaw, who started for the Knights, added three assists and two steals in 16 minutes of action.
Bellarmine (3-0) is next at Lindenwood (Mo.) on Nov. 20.
•••
Kentucky Christian junior guard Jordan Buchanan (South Warren Class of 2015) tallied six points off the bench in Wednesday's 102-71 home loss to Union.
Buchanan, who was 3-for-6 from the field, also tallied two rebounds.
Kentucky Christian (1-6) returns to action Nov. 16 at Columbia International (S.C.).
•••
Union junior guard/forward Skyler Burd (Glasgow Class of 2017) scored eight points off the bench in Wednesday's 80-68 women's basketball road loss to Kentucky Christian.
Burd, who was 3-of-4 from the field, added five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.
Union (3-2 overall, 1-2 Appalachian Athletic Conference) is at Asbury on Nov. 16.
– Jeff Nations
