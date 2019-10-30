Brescia redshirt junior guard Tristen Murray (Warren Central Class of 2016) scored 14 points in the Bearcats' season-opening 86-63 road win Monday over Crowley's Ridge (Ark.).
Murray sank four 3-pointers in the win and added five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Brescia junior forward Dylan Beckham (South Warren Class of 2017) chipped in with two points, three rebounds and two assists.
Brescia (1-0) is back in action Oct. 30 at home against Martin Methodist (Tenn.).
•••
Georgetown College freshman forward Kyran Jones (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied six points and six rebounds in the Tigers' season-opening 127-48 home win over Miami University-Middleton on Tuesday.
Georgetown (1-0) hosts Ohio-Chillicothe on Nov. 1.
•••
Asbury sophomore Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 108-60 win over Great Lakes Christian (Mich.).
Dennison also had four steals and an assist.
Asbury (2-0) hosts Cumberlands on Nov. 6.
•••
Brescia sophomore forward Loreal Cheaney (Russellville Class of 2017) tallied a team-high 12 points in Tuesday's 75-53 road loss to Georgetown.
Cheaney also had eight rebounds and a block.
Brescia freshman forward Kyeden Hughes (Glasgow Class of 2019) pulled down four rebounds.
In Saturday's season-opening 97-66 road loss at Shawnee State (Ohio), Cheaney scored six points and had three rebounds.
Brescia (0-2) visits Bethel (Tenn.) on Nov. 1.
•••
Lindsey Wilson sophomore forward Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied seven points and six rebounds in Monday's season-opening 89-43 win over Florida National.
Jackson also had an assist. Lindsey Wilson freshman point guard Natalie Pierce (South Warren Class of 2019) also had seven points along with a rebound, while LWC sophomore guard Kaylyn Hale (Glasgow Class of 2018) had two rebounds and LWC sophomore center Jordan McDonald (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied two steals and a rebound.
Lindsey Wilson (1-0) faces Aquinas College on Nov. 1 in the Indiana East University Classic in Richmond, Ind.
•••
Webber International (Fla.) sophomore guard Amaya Lasley (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied five points and three assists in Monday's season-opening 80-75 road win over Tougaloo (Miss.).
Lasley also had three rebounds and a steal.
Webber International (1-0) is at Talladega (Ala.) on Oct. 30.
– Jeff Nations
