Navy sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers (Bowling Green Class of 2017) ran for three touchdowns as the visiting Midshipmen rolled to a 56-10 win over Connecticut on Friday night.
Carothers opened with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put Navy up for good at 14-7.
In the third quarter, Carothers added a 23-yard touchdown run before capping his night with a 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Carothers finished with 65 rushing yards on eight carries.
Navy (7-1 overall, 5-1 AAC) is at Notre Dame on Nov. 16.
•••
Alabama-Huntsville freshman midfielder Laura Hasani (South Warren Class of 2019) scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Chargers to a 3-2 women's soccer win over Shorter (Ga.) on Friday.
Hasani scored her first goal in the 40th minute off an assist from UAH junior midfielder Annie Burd (Greenwood Class of 2017), then got her second of the day in the 51st minute.
Hasani has four goals this season, while Burd picked up her fifth assist.
Alabama-Huntsville (7-8-1 overall, 5-6 Gulf South Conference) next plays at Lee (Tenn.) on Nov. 3.
•••
Campbellsville redshirt junior Savannah Gregory (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2016) posted a double-double to lead the Lady Tigers to a season-opening 78-69 win over Dillard (La.) in the Chamber Classic in McKenzie, Tenn.
Gregory tied her career high with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Gregory scored 19 points in the second half.
Campbellsville (1-0) faces Brescia on the second day of the Classic, hosted by Bethel (Tenn.), on Nov. 2.
•••
Louisville sophomore Tanner Cummings (Greenwood Class of 2018) picked up a third-place finish in the men's 50-yard freestyle in Friday's 168-132 home dual men's swim meet win over Notre Dame.
Cummings clocked a time of 20.92 seconds. He also swam a leg on the Cardinals' third-place 400 free relay.
Louisville freshman Neal Morsi (Bowling Green Class of 2019) was seventh in the 200 butterfly (1:56.70), competed in the 100 fly (52.56) and swam a leg on the Cardinals' sixth-place 200 medley D relay.
Louisville is back in action Nov. 8 at Indiana.
•••
Georgetown freshman forward Kyran Jones (Bowling Green Class of 2017) reached double digits in scoring with 11 points in the Tigers' 106-43 home win over Ohio-Chillicothe on Friday.
Jones added four rebounds and also had two steals, an assist and a block in the win.
Georgetown (2-0) hosts Simmons on Nov. 2.
•••
Kentucky junior Madisyn Peeples (Bowling Green Class of 2017) turned in an 83rd-place finish in Friday's SEC Women's Cross Country Championships at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
Peeples finished the 6k course in 22 minutes, 10.3 seconds to help Kentucky to a seventh-place finish.
Kentucky returns to action Nov. 15 in the NCAA Southeast Regional in Charlottesville, Va.
•••
Brescia redshirt junior guard Tristen Murray (Warren Central Class of 2016) scored 10 points in the Bearcats' 102-82 road loss to Madonna (Mich.) on Friday.
Murray also had three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.
Brescia junior forward Dylan Beckham (South Warren Class of 2017) added two rebounds and an assist.
Brescia (1-2) takes on Lawrence Tech (Mich.) on Nov. 2.
•••
Union junior guard-forward Skyler Burd (Glasgow Class of 2017) tallied nine points in the Bulldogs' 98-89 home women's basketball win over Bethel (Ind.) on Friday.
Burd also had two rebounds.
Union (1-0) hosts Alice Lloyd in the second round of the Union Classic on Nov. 2.
•••
Louisville senior Brittney Hansen (Bowling Green Class of 2016) finished 132nd overall in the ACC Women's Cross Country Championships on Friday in Blacksburg, Va.
Hansen clocked a time of 26:14.0 over the 6k course. Louisville's women's finished 12th in the 15-team meet.
Louisville returns to action Nov. 15 in the NCAA Southeast Regional in Charlottesville, Va.
•••
Brescia sophomore forward Loreal Cheaney (Russellville Class of 2017) totaled nine points in Friday's 68-54 road women's basketball loss to Bethel (Tenn.) in the Chamber Classic.
Cheaney also had five rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.
Brescia freshman forward Kyeden Hughes (Glasgow Class of 2019) added three points and a rebound.
Brescia (0-3) faces Campbellsville in the Classic on Nov. 2.
•••
Lindsey Wilson sophomore forward Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied four points in the No. 15-ranked Blue Raiders' 65-63 women's basketball win over Aquinas (Mich.) on the first day of the First Bank Richmond Classic hosted by IU East on Friday in Richmond, Ind.
Jackson also had three rebounds and a block.
Lindsey Wilson (2-0) faces Madonna (Mich.) on Nov. 3 in the tournament.
•••
Midway senior guard Kaleb Britt (Warren East Class of 2016) pulled down six rebounds in Friday's 83-57 road men's basketball loss to Shawnee State.
Britt tallied three points and had three steals and an assist.
Midway (0-2) faces Berkeley College in the second day of the Sean Elliott Classic on Nov. 2 at Shawnee State.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) tied for the team high with 13 kills in Friday's 3-2 home volleyball win over Findlay (Ohio).
Morrow added six block assists, two digs and a service ace.
KWC junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) tallied 22 assists, 16 digs and a pair of service aces.
Kentucky Wesleyan sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) added seven kills, three block assists and a dig.
KWC (13-9 overall, 6-2 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) hosts Hillsdale (Mich.) on Nov. 2.
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied 11 digs in Friday's 3-0 volleyball road loss to Life (Ga.).
Reels added three assists and a service ace.
Pikeville (9-18 overall, 0-11 Mid-South Conference) visits Cumberlands on Nov. 3.
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.