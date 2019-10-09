Lindsey Wilson freshman Makayla Potter (Greenwood Class of 2019) won a gold medal to help the Blue Raiders to a third-place finish in the USA Archery 3D National Championships held this past weekend in Foley, Ala.
Potter teamed with Christa Nelson and Britney McCarthy to win gold in the women's team barebow.
Lindsey Wilson tallied 12 total medals in the competition – three golds, four silvers and five bronze.
The Blue Raiders return to action for the indoor season starting Feb. 14-16 at the Indoor Regionals/Nationals in Madisonville.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan freshman forward Anatoli Gishe (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied his third goal of the season in the Panthers' 2-1 win over host Trevecca Nazarene on Tuesday.
Gishe got the game-tying goal off a corner kick in the 15th minute.
Kentucky Wesleyan (4-5-0, 2-4 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is back in action Sunday at home against Lake Erie (Ohio).
•••
Western Kentucky junior Chase Landrum (Glasgow Class of 2017) helped the Hilltoppers to a tie for third place Tuesday in Middle Tennessee's Intercollegiate at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.
Landrum opened Sunday with a 75, then finished the rain-shortened tournament with a 76 on Tuesday for a final score of 7-over 151 to tie for 37th.
WKU combined for a for a 12-over 588 to finish tied for third with Lipscomb. Tennessee won the team title with a 7-under 569.
The Hilltoppers are back in action Oct. 14-15 in the Autotrader Collegiate Classic hosted by Georgia State in Duluth, Ga.
•••
Campbellsville sophomore Jon Brewington (Barren County Class of 2018) helped the Tigers to a third-place finish Tuesday in the Mid-South Conference Fall Championship held at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
Brewington a two-day 14-over 158 to tie for 34th. The Tigers shot a combined 605. Cumberland (Tenn.) won the team title with a combined 588.
Campbellsville is back in action Oct. 21-23 for the NCCAA Championship at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Fla.
•••
Campbellsville sophomore Cortney Withrow (Barren County Class of 2018) helped the Lady Tigers to a fourth-place finish Tuesday at the Mid-South Conference Fall Championship held at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
Withrow shot a 29-over 173 to finish tied for 26th.
The Lady Tigers combined for a 664. Cumberlands won the team competition with a combined 615.
Campbellsville is back in action Oct. 21-23 for the NCCAA Championship at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Fla.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan senior Christian Tooley (Warren East Class of 2016) paced the Panthers to a 14th-place finish in the Midwest Regional on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Mo.
Tooley shot a team-best 225 over the three-round tournament to tie for 20th out of 90 players.
Kentucky Wesleyan combined for a 936 in the tournament. McKendree (Ill.) won the team competition with a combined 889.
The Panthers return to action Oct. 17 against Brescia at The Pearl Club for the Battle of Frederica in Owensboro.
•••
Bellarmine senior Savannah Trussell (South Warren Class of 2016) helped the Knights to a eighth-place finish Tuesday in at Northern Kentucky University Fall Classic at Lassing Pointe Golf Club in Union.
Trussell fired a 35-over 179 for the two-day tournament to finish 50th. Bellarmine combined for a 675. IUPUI won the team title with a combined 596.
Bellarmine returns to action Oct. 14 at the Trevecca Nazarene Invitational in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
•••
Centre junior middle blocker/opposite Aby Dallas (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied three kills, four block assists, two digs and a solo block in Tuesday's 3-1 volleyball loss to visiting Sewanee (Tenn.).
Centre (5-11 overall, 2-6 Southern Athletic Association) is back in action Oct. 12 at home against Hendrix (Ark.).
•••
Thomas Moore senior middle hitter Rana Cousin (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied three digs and a service ace in Tuesday's 3-2 volleyball road win over Georgetown.
Thomas Moore (12-5 overall, 7-2 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Oct. 11 at Indiana Tech.
– Jeff Nations
