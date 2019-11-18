Austin Peay junior guard/forward Terry Taylor (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied a double-double with team highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds in the Governors' 72-65 men's basketball loss at Tulsa on Saturday.
Taylor, who was 7-of-15 from the field, also had two steals.
Austin Peay (1-2) is at Vanderbilt on Nov. 20.
•••
Saint Leo (Fla.) junior guard Wade Coomer (Barren County Class of 2016) tallied 11 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's men's basketball home win over Flagler (Fla.).
Coomer also had two assists.
Saint Leo freshman forward Jared Coomer (Barren County Class of 2018) scored three points and added eight rebounds, three assists and a block as the host Lions won the Saint Leo Classic.
On Saturday against Georgia College, Jared Coomer had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in the 76-52 win. Wade Coomer added three points along with nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Saint Leo (2-1) hosts Puerto Rico-Mayguez on Nov. 20.
•••
Midway senior guard Kaleb Britt (Warren East Class of 2016) tallied 11 points in Saturday's 72-63 men's basketball loss to Vanguard (Calif.) at Georgetown.
Britt also had four rebounds, three steals and an assist for the Eagles.
Midway (2-4) next face Ecclesia (Ark.) on Nov. 22 in Paragould, Ark.
•••
Roane State (Tenn.) freshman guard Jacob Naylor (Russellville Class of 2019) tallied 14 points in Saturday's 88-86 men's basketball road loss to Jackson (Tenn.) Community College.
Naylor added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Roane State (1-5) hosts Cleveland (Tenn.) on Nov. 20.
•••
Wright State sophomore guard Skyelar Potter (Warren Central Class of 2018) tallied two points and a rebound in Saturday's 72-72 home men's basketball loss to Kent State.
Wright State (3-1) hosts Urbana on Nov. 20.
•••
Brescia redshirt junior guard Tristen Murray (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied seven points in the Bearcats' 114-48 men's basketball road loss to Murray State on Saturday.
Murray added two assists and a rebound. Brescia junior forward Dylan Beckham (South Warren Class of 2017) chipped in four rebounds and two blocks. The game did not count toward NAIA Brescia's record.
Brescia (1-4) hosts Wilberforce (Ohio) on Nov. 25.
– Jeff Nations
