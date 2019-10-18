Kentucky Wesleyan senior Christian Tooley (Warren East Class of 2016) fired a 70 to help the Panthers to a combined 291 and win 4 1/2- 1/2 over Brescia in the Battle for Frederica on Thursday at The Pearl Club in Owensboro.
Tooley's 70 was the second-lowest round of the day and helped him win his N. 1 singles match in head-to-head play by six shots.
Kentucky Wesleyan junior Jackson Caudill (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) also won his individual match after firing an 83.
In the women's competition of the Battle for Frederica, KWC and Brescia halved the head-to-head play at 2 1/2-2 1/2, while KWC fired a combined 337 and the Lady Bearcats finished with a 342.
Brescia senior Allie Holeman (South Warren Class of 2016) tied her head-to-head match after firing an 82, which also tied for the second-best round of the day.
Kentucky Wesleyan freshman Riley Medlock (South Warren Class of 2019) shot a 102.
KWC's men's and women's teams are back in action Oct. 21 at the Bearcat Intercollegiate in Caseyville, Ill.
Brescia is back in action Oct. 25 in the Huntington University Men/Women's Invitational in Jasper, Ind.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan freshman forward Anatoli Gishe (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied his fourth goal of the season to help the Panthers earn 2-2 double overtime tie against visiting Walsh (Ohio) on Thursday.
Gishe's goal on a second chance off a defection in the 21st minute gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
Kentucky Wesleyan (4-6-1 overall, 2-5-1 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) hosts Malone (Ohio) on Oct. 19.
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied a pair of aces and seven digs in Thursday's 3-0 home volleyball loss to Georgetown.
Pikeville (6-14 overall, 0-9 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Oct. 18 against visiting Thomas More.
– Jeff Nations
