Kentucky Wesleyan senior men's golfer Christian Tooley (Warren East Class of 2016) fired a two-round total of 75-72-147 to take top honors in Tuesday's UIS Island Getaway against Illinois Springfield on the Ocean Course at Wyndham Rio Mar Golf and Beach Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Kentucky Wesleyan lost the head-to-head team matchup 299-302.
The Panthers return to action March 14 for the SVSU Spring Intercollegiate at Kearney Hill Links in Georgetown.
•••
Western Kentucky senior Mary Joiner (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2016) led the Lady Toppers to a first-place finish in the Little Rock Women's Golf Classic on Tuesday in Hot Springs Village, Ark.
Joiner led WKU to the five-stroke victory in the 17-team field by shooting a three-day total of 2-under 214 to finish fourth overall in the tournament.
The Lady Toppers return to action Feb. 17 at the Amelia Island Collegiate hosted by Jacksonville in Amelia Island, Fla.
•••
Asbury sophomore Jill Florence (Barren County Class of 2018) helped her team to a second-place finish in the Showdown at Sultan's Run on Friday in Jasper, Ind.
Florence fired a two-round total of 27-over par 171, good for 13th place overall and the second-best score for Asbury, which finished the fall season with the tournament.
Midway senior Kayla Meredith (Edmonson County Class of 2016) tied for 23rd with a 36-over 180, while Brescia senior Allie Holeman (South Warren Class of 2016) tied for 26th with a 37-over 181.
Midway finished fourth in the team standings and Brescia was ninth.
Brescia is scheduled to play in the Blue Mountain Spring Classic on March 2 in West Point, Miss.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan freshman Lucy Knutson (South Warren Class of 2019) provided a scoring finish for the Panthers in Saturday's G-MAC Championship cross country meet in Novelty, Ohio.
Knutson finished 90th overall with a time of 25 minutes, 14.7 seconds. KWC finished sixth in the 12-team meet.
Kentucky Wesleyan returns to action Nov. 9 in the NCAA Midwest Region Championship in Evansville, Ind.
– Jeff Nations
