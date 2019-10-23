Western Kentucky junior Chase Landrum (Glasgow Class of 2017) and redshirt sophomore Dawson McDaniel (South Warren Class of 2017) tied for 14th in the Pinetree Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Kennesaw, Ga.
Landrum's 54-hole total of 6-over 222 helped the Hilltoppers to a 10th-place finish in the tournament, last last of the fall season for WKU.
McDaniel, playing as an individual, carded the same score.
The Hilltoppers return to action Feb. 2-3 for the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Ga.
•••
Campbellsville sophomore Jon Brewington (Barren County Class of 2018) was tied for fourth place after two rounds of the NCCAA Championship on Tuesday at Hammock Beach Resort – Conservatory Course in Palm Coast, Fla.
Brewington has shot a two-round 3-over par 147 for the Tigers, who were second in the team standings with a combined 598. Erskine (S.C.) lead the nine-team tournament with a 583 heading into Wednesday's final round.
In the women's tournament held on the Hammock Beach Ocean Course, Campbellsville sophomore Cortney Withrow (Barren County Class of 2018) was tied for 24th after a two-round 35-over 179.
Campbellsville's women were in third place with an 85-over 661 heading into Wednesday's final round. Erskine and Grace (Ind.) were tied for first at 70-over 646.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan senior Christian Tooley (Warren East Class of 2016) fired a team-best 3-over par 219 to lead the Panthers to a fourth-place finish Tuesday at the Bearcat Intercollegiate Invitational at Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville, Ill.
Tooley finished seventh in the individual standings. Kentucky Wesleyan shot a combined 52-over 916. Maryville (Mo.) won the seven-team tournament with a 13-under 851.
KWC will begin play Oct. 28 in the Illinois Springfield Island Getaway in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The tournament will be hosted at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort.
•••
Kentucky Christian freshman outside hitter Hannah Cron (Logan County Class of 2019) tallied 12 kills in the Knights' 3-2 road volleyball loss to Union on Tuesday.
Cron also had four digs and a block assist.
Kentucky Christian (9-19 overall, 7-10 Appalachian Athletic Conference) is back in action Oct. 25 at home against Reinhardt (Ga.).
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied 16 digs, three assists and a pair of service aces in the Bears' 3-0 home win over Alice Lloyd on Tuesday.
Pikeville (8-16) visits Shawnee State on Oct. 23.
– Jeff Nations
