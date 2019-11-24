Western Kentucky redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage (Warren Central Class of 2015) eclipsed the 1,000-point career mark with 16-point effort in Saturday's 83-69 win over Illinois State in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.
Savage added four rebounds, two assists and a block in the win.
Western Kentucky (5-1) faces Fordham in the Paradise Jam on Nov. 25.
•••
Austin Peay junior guard/forward Terry Taylor (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied a double-double with game-highs of 37 points and 16 rebounds in the Governors' 81-60 men's basketball home win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.
Taylor added two blocks, a steal and an assist.
Austin Peay (2-3) is back in action Nov. 25 against visiting South Carolina State.
•••
Centre junior guard Dawson Crump (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied 16 points in the Colonels' 78-58 men's basketball home win over Covenant (Ga.) on Saturday.
Crump also tallied eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in the win.
Centre senior guard Perry Ayers (Bowling Green Class of 2016) also tallied double-digit points with 12 to go along with six rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Centre (4-1) is at Franklin (Ind.) on Nov. 26.
•••
Georgetown College freshman forward Kyran Jones (Bowling Green Class of 2017) posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 154-87 men's basketball home win over Ohio University-Eastern.
Jones added an assist, a block and a steal in the win.
Georgetown (8-0) hosts Kentucky Christian on Nov. 25.
•••
Midway senior guard Kaleb Britt (Warren East Class of 2016) tallied 11 points and a team-high five assists in Saturday's 88-83 men's basketball road loss to Crowley's Ridge (Ark.).
Britt also had two steals and a rebound.
Midway (3-5) is at Northern Kentucky on Nov. 25.
•••
Saint Leo (Fla.) junior guard Wade Coomer (Barren County Class of 2016) had two points, three rebounds and a steal in Saturday's 75-70 men's basketball home win over Florida Tech.
Saint Leo freshman forward Jared Coomer (Barren County Class of 2018) added one rebound and one assist.
Saint Leo (5-1 overall, 1-0 Sunshine State Conference) takes on Valdosta State on Nov. 29 in the Terrace Hotel Classic in Lakeland, Fla.
•••
Roane State (Tenn.) freshman guard Jacob Naylor (Russellville Class of 2019) scored eight points in Saturday's 81-78 overtime win over host Columbia State (Tenn).
Naylor added five assists, a rebound and a steal.
Roane State (3-5) is at Three Rivers (Mo.) on Nov. 28.
•••
Kentucky Christian junior guard Jordan Buchanan (South Warren Class of 2015) tallied two assists in Saturday's 92-85 men's basketball home loss to Reinhardt (Ga.).
Kentucky Christian (1-9 overall, 1-6 Appalachian Athletic Conference) is at Georgetown on Nov. 25.
