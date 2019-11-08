UAB sophomore guard Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) tied his career high with 16 points in the Blazers' season-opening 76-75 men's basketball win at Troy on Thursday.
Lovan was 6-of-9 from the field and added three rebounds, a steal and an assist in the win.
UAB (1-0) hosts Alabama A&M on Nov. 11.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) tallied a team-high 14 assist in Thursday's 3-0 road volleyball loss to Tiffin (Ohio).
Jackson also had eight digs for the Panthers.
Kentucky Wesleyan sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) finished with four kills and a block assist, while
KWC senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) had a kill, a service ace and a dig.
Kentucky Wesleyan (13-11 overall, 6-4 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is at Cedarville (Ohio) on Nov. 8.
– Jeff Nations
