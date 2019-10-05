Kentucky junior Madisyn Peeples (Bowling Green Class of 2017) turned in the top performance by an area runner Saturday in the Greater Louisville Classic at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park.
Peeples, running in the Gold Women's 5,000 meters, was 59th overall in 18 minutes, 2.30 seconds.
Murray State freshman Kristin Dent (Bowling Green Class of 2019) was 295th in 20:07.40.
In the Blue Men's 8,000 meters, Cumberlands freshman Kyle Woodward (South Warren Class of 2019) was 189th (27:09.80), Berea freshman Colton Bullington (Warren East Class of 2019) was 197th (27:15.20), Centre senior Wilson Blakeman (Warren Central Class of 2016) was 233rd (27:36.10) and Berea sophomore Gage Cousineau (Logan County Class of 2018) was 374th (29:00.50).
In the Blue Women's 5,000 meters, Kentucky Wesleyan freshman Lucy Knutson (South Warren Class of 2019) was 277th (20:56.00), Western Kentucky sophomore Heather Whitlow (Glasgow Christian Academy Class of 2018) was 332nd (21:26.60) and Freed-Hardeman senior Brooke Simpson (South Warren Class of 2016) was 483rd (24:04.10).
– Jeff Nations
