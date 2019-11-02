Austin Peay junior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied a team-high seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-21 overtime road victory over Eastern Kentucky.
Wilson turned a bubble screen pass from Governors quarterback JeVaughn Craig into a 49-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Wilson also had a punt return for six yards.
Austin Peay (6-3 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) hosts UT Martin on Nov. 9.
•••
Purdue graduate student linebacker Ben Holt (Bowling Green Class of 2015) totaled a team-high 10 tackles – including six solo stops – in the Boilermakers' 31-27 home victory over Nebraska on Saturday.
Purdue (3-6 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) is at Northwestern on Nov. 9.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior defensive back Ta'Corian Darden (Russellville Class of 2015) finished with six tackles – including four solo stops – and had a pass breakup in the Hilltoppers' 35-24 home loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
WKU redshirt sophomore linebacker Rex Henderson (Butler County Class of 2017) and freshman defensive back Clayton Bush (South Warren Class of 2019) each tallied a tackle.
Western Kentucky (5-4 overall, 4-2 Conference USA) returns to action Nov. 9 at Arkansas.
•••
Georgia Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman Justice Dingle (Bowling Green Class of 2018) recovered a fumble and tallied a solo tackle in Saturday's 20-10 home loss to Pittsburgh.
Georgia Tech (2-5 overall, 1-3 ACC) is at Virginia on Nov. 9.
•••
Morehead State redshirt junior defensive lineman Jacob Wilde (South Warren Class of 2016) tallied a pair of tackles in Saturday's 49-35 home loss to Dayton.
Morehead State (4-5 overall, 2-3 Pioneer Football League) visits Valparaiso on Nov. 9.
•••
Centre junior quarterback Clark Payne (Bowling Green Class of 2017) completed 3-of-4 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the Colonels' 42-27 road win over Rhodes (Tenn.).
Payne connected with Jay Becherer on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Payne also had seven rushing yards.
Centre senior defensive back Karim Kimble (Glasgow Class of 2016) had two tackles, including one for a loss.
Centre (5-4 overall, 3-4 Southern Athletic Association) hosts Berry (Ga.) on Nov. 9.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan junior defensive lineman Dalan Cofer (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied four solo tackles and had a sack in Saturday's 27-24 road loss to Walsh (Ohio).
KWC senior wide receiver Jacob Yates (Bowling Green Class of 2016) had one reception for nine yards.
Kentucky Wesleyan (0-9 overall, 0-6 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is at Frostburg (Md.) State on Nov. 9.
•••
Baker (Kan.) freshman punter Kanyon Sanders (South Warren Class of 2019) finished with five punts for 161 yards (32.2 yards per punt) in Saturday's 41-14 road win over Central Methodist (Mo.).
Sanders' longest punt went for 51 yards.
Baker (7-2 overall, 3-0 Heart of America Athletic Conference) returns to action Nov. 9 at home against Benedictine (Kan.).
•••
Rose-Hulman freshman linebacker Pete Cross (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied a solo tackle in Saturday's 53-6 home win over Defiance (Ohio).
Rose-Hulman (6-2 overall, 5-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) hosts Hanover (Ind.) on Nov. 9.
– Jeff Nations
