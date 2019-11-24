Austin Peay junior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson (Bowling Green Class of 2017) pulled in a 40-yard touchdown reception to help the Governors win their first Ohio Valley Conference championship since 1977 with a 35-7 home victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
With the win, Austin Peay earned the program's first-ever spot in the FCS playoffs.
Wilson finished with four catches for 62 yards and the third-quarter score. On special teams, Wilson added three punt returns for 29 yards with a long return of 15 yards.
Austin Peay (9-3 overall, 7-1 OVC) will host No. 16 Furman in the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Nov. 30.
•••
Navy sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers (Bowling Green Class of 2017) ran for 53 yards to help the Midshipmen knock off No. 21-ranked SMU 35-28 Saturday in Annapolis, Md.
Carothers, who finished with 11 carries, had a long rush of 22 yards in the win.
Navy (8-2 overall, 6-1 AAC) visits Houston on Nov. 30.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior defensive back Ta'Corian Darden (Russellville Class of 2015) tallied five tackles, including three solo stops, in the Hilltoppers' 28-10 road win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
Western Kentucky (7-4 overall, 5-2 Conference USA) is back in action Nov. 30 at home against Middle Tennessee.
•••
Purdue graduate student linebacker Ben Holt (Bowling Green Class of 2015) tallied five tackles – four solo – in the Boilermakers' 45-24 road loss to No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday.
Purdue (4-7 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) hosts Indiana on Nov. 30.
•••
Michigan State sophomore wide receiver C.J. Hayes (South Warren Class of 2017) tallied one catch for 24 yards in the Spartans' 27-0 win at Rutgers on Saturday.
Michigan State (5-6 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) hosts Maryland on Nov. 30.
•••
Notre Dame freshman defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied a solo tackle and added a quarterback hurry for the Fighting Irish in Saturday's 40-7 win over visiting Boston College.
Notre Dame (9-2) is at Stanford on Nov. 30.
•••
Lindsey Wilson senior defensive lineman Damani Jenkins (Barren County Class of 2015) totaled two tackles and forced a fumble in the Blue Raiders' 30-26 home win over St. Francis (Ind.) in the first round of the NAIA playoffs on Saturday.
Lindsey Wilson (11-0), ranked No. 6 in the nation, will travel to No. 3 Kansas Wesleyan on Nov. 30 for an NAIA playoff quarterfinal matchup.
•••
Baker (Kan.) freshman punter Kanyon Sanders (South Warren Class of 2019) finished with six punts, including a 51-yarder, in Saturday's 42-7 loss to Kansas Wesleyan in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.
Sanders' six punts covered 213 yards in all, and he had two kicks inside the 20-yard line.
Baker finished its season with a 9-3 record.
– Jeff Nations
