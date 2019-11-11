Cumberlands freshman Kyle Woodward (South Warren Class of 2019) finished 25th overall to lead the Patriots to a third-place finish in the Mid-South Conference Men's Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green.
Woodward clocked a scoring-finish time of 27 minutes, 35 seconds on the 8K course.
In the women's race, Lindsey Wilson sophomore Meredith Johnson (Logan County Class of 2018) led the Blue Raiders to a third-place finish with a team-best 13th-place showing in 19:57.4 over the 5K course. Teammate Kayla Roeder (Barren County Class of 2018) was 36th in 21:31.2.
•••
Union junior Saul Barrera (Greenwood Class of 2017) posted a personal-record time in Saturday's Appalachian Athletic Conference Men's Cross Country Championships in Canton, Ga.
Barrera completed the 8K course in 29 minutes, 02.89 seconds to finish 46th overall as the Bulldogs' top finisher.
Union finished 10th in the team standings.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan freshman Lucy Knutson (South Warren Class of 2019) placed 188th overall as the Panthers' fourth-place finisher at Saturday's NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Women's Cross Country Championships at Angel Mounds in Evansville, Ind.
Knutson covered the 6K course in 26:04.6.
Kentucky Wesleyan finished 22nd out of 32 teams.
•••
Bellarmine senior midfielder/defender Gilio Aviles (Bowling Green Class of 2016) scored two goals in the Knights' 8-2 men's soccer win over Lindenwood (Mo.) on Sunday in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men's Soccer Tournament in Louisville.
Aviles struck for his first goal – a header off a free kick – at the 11:55 mark to put the Knights up 3-0, then notched his second goal on a bicycle kick from 12 yards out in the 58th minute. Aviles has four goals this season.
Bellarmine (14-0-4) faces Maryville (Mo.) in the GLVC semifinals on Nov. 15.
•••
Asbury junior Rosie Gary (South Warren Class of 2017) scored a pair of individual first-place finishes in Saturday's 153-90 dual-meet win over visiting Union.
Gary was first in both the 200-yard butterfly (2:23.59) and 100 fly (1:03.01). She also swam a leg on Asbury's first-place 200 free relay and second-place 200 medley relay.
Asbury will be at the Sewanee (Tenn.) Igloo Invite on Nov. 22.
•••
Louisville sophomore Tanner Cummings (Greenwood Class of 2018) tallied scoring finishes for the Cardinals in back-to-back double-dual meets against Texas and host Indiana on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Cummings was eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.89) and swam legs on Louisville's third-place 400 free relay and sixth-place 200 medley relay.
Cummings was seventh in the 50 free on Saturday in 20.86 while also swimming legs on the Cards' second-place 200 free relay and sixth place 200 medley relay.
Louisville returns to action Nov. 21 at Purdue.
•••
Cumberlands freshman Trey Wolfram (South Warren Class of 2019) helped the Patriots to a dual-meet victory over Campbellsville on Saturday.
Wolfram swam a leg on Cumberlands' first-place 200-yard medley relay, placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:53.92) and swam a leg on the Patriots' fourth-place 400 free relay.
Cumberlands is back in action Nov. 22 at the Cleveland State Magnus Cup.
•••
Transylvania freshman Michael Light (Bowling Green Class of 2019) helped the Pioneers to a 147-81 dual-meet win over visiting Anderson (Ind.) on Saturday.
Light finished second in the 1,000-yard freestyle (11:35.86), was third in the 500 free (5:56.69) and swam a leg on the Pioneers' third-place 200 free relay.
Transylvania will be at Union on Nov. 15.
– Jeff Nations
