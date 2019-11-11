Weather Alert

...SLICK ROADS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND TOMORROW MORNING... .A STRONG COLD FRONT HAS USHERED IN COLDER AIR, AND TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO DROP OVERNIGHT. MOST OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY HAS SEEN RAIN CHANGE TO SNOW THIS EVENING. ROADS HAVE STAYED MAINLY WET IN SOME AREAS DUE TO WARM GROUND TEMPERATURES, WHICH ARE LAGGING THE DROP IN AIR TEMPERATURES. THE SNOW HAS STILL BEEN ABLE TO LIGHTLY COAT PAVEMENT AS FAR SOUTH AS BOWLING GREEN. SO SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS WILL REMAIN A CONCERN THROUGHOUT THE MORNING HOURS OF TUESDAY. MUCH OF THE ACTUAL SNOW ACCUMULATION WILL BE FOUND ON ELEVATED AND GRASSY SURFACES. AS THE PRECIPITATION ENDS AFTER MIDNIGHT, RESIDUAL MOISTURE ON THE ROADWAYS MAY REFREEZE. OVERPASSES AND BRIDGES WILL BE THE FIRST TO SEE IMPACTS SINCE THEY HAVE MUCH MORE EXPOSURE TO THE COLD AIR. THE REFREEZING ON THE ROADWAYS MAY BE OFFSET DUE TO STRONG NORTHWESTERLY WINDS THAT WILL BE SEEN BEHIND THE FRONT. NORTHWEST WINDS OF 10-15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 25-30 MPH ARE LIKELY AND WILL HELP DRY OFF THE ROADS. HOWEVER, IN AREAS THAT ARE SHELTERED FROM THE WIND, ICY SPOTS MAY BE FOUND LATE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. &&