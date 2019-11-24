Brescia's volleyball season ended Saturday with a 3-1 loss to nationally-ranked No. 3 Ottawa (Kan.) in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament in Ottawa, Kan.
Brescia sophomore outside hitter Hannah Yonts (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied eight kills, two block assists and a pair of digs. Bearcats sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) totaled six kills, three digs, three block assists and one solo block, and teammate Kailee Moore (Logan County Class of 2017), a junior defensive specialist, had nine digs and an assist.
Brescia ended its season with a 27-8 record.
•••
Asbury junior Rosie Gary (South Warren Class of 2017) earned an NAIA national qualifying time with her third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.36) during Saturday's final day of the Igloo Invitational hosted by Sewanee (Tenn.).
Gary also swam a leg on Asbury's 11th-place 400 freestyle relay. Asbury finished third in the women's team standings.
Campbellsville senior Kate Bouldin (Russellville Class of 2016) was 14th in the 200 free (2:20.75) and swam a leg on the Tigers' 13th-place 400 free relay. Campbellsville was sixth in the women's team standings.
Asbury is back in action Jan. 11 for the Centre Colonel Classic. Campbellsville hosts Bethel (Tenn.) on Jan. 11.
•••
Louisville sophomore Tanner Cummings (Greenwood Class of 2018) and freshman Neal Morsi (Bowling Green Class of 2019) helped the Cardinals to win the team championship at the three-day Purdue Invitational that ended Saturday.
Morsi had a 14th-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (49.53) and was 23rd in the 100 butterfly (49.63).
Cummings was 25th in the 200 freestyle (1:39.66) and 29th in the 100 fly (49.84) and also swam a leg on the Cardinals' ninth-place 200 medley relay.
Louisville is back in action Dec. 4 at the Toyota U.S. Long Course Nationals in Atlanta.
•••
Cumberlands freshman Trey Wolfram (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied a 16th-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly at the three-day Magnus Cup swim meet hosted by Cleveland State.
Wolfram finished the 200 fly in 1:57.94. He also was 36th in the 500 freestyle (4:54.51) and 36th in the 100 butterfly (54.10), plus swam legs on Cumberlands' 400 medley relay (15th), 200 medley relay (eighth) and 800 free relay (12th).
Cumberlands finished fifth in the team standings. The Patriots are back in action Jan. 17 at home against Asbury.
•••
Bellarmine sophomore women's swimmer Avery Witcher (Greenwood Class of 2018) helped her team to a sixth-place finish in the Fall Frenzy Invitational hosted by Queens Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.
Witcher was 20th in the 200-yard butterfly (2:11.18), 28th in the 400 individual medley (4:42.63) and 39th in the 500 freestyle (5:21.14). Witcher also swam legs on the Knights' 400 medley relay (17th), 200 medley relay (21st), 800 free relay (13th) and 400 free relay (28th).
Bellarmine next hosts Xavier on Jan. 11.
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.