"2 Hearts" too hokey for its own good

"2 Hearts" has its heart in the right place. It's too bad it's a film that relies way too much on clichés and tropes, ultimately asking the audience to suspend disbelief in ways that are physically impossible.
"2 Hearts" is essentially two Nicholas Sparks movies rolled into one with parallel love stories taking place throughout the film. In one story a Cuban exile with a medical condition named Jorge (Adan Canto) meets a flight attendant named Leslie (Radha Mitchell) and the two quickly develop a romance.
At the same time, a young college student named Chris (Jacob Elordi) develops a friendship with a classmate named Sam (Tiera Skovbye) - a friendship that the young man soon realizes is much more.
Both stories unfold in a rather predictable manner, with Chris serving as the narrator (a decision that really hinders the pacing of the film).
To the credit of the four leads they all do an adequate job with the material they are given. Even though "2 Hearts" is based on a true story, the screenplay consistently feels like it is stretching the lines of credibility.
It all builds to a narrative decision that is so jarring it undermines everything before it. It's not just a misstep it is a colossal attempt to cheat the audience that the decision is unforgivable.
At that point nothing else that happens in "2 Hearts" matters because the curtain has been drawn back and the wizard has been exposed as a manipulative fraud.
It's unfortunate because "2 Hearts" had the potential to work, but this end result is nothing more than a glorified Hallmark Channel movie of the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.