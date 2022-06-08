Adam Sandler might have one of the most interesting film careers in recent memory.
Here is a guy who has proven his talents in films like "Punch-Drunk Love," "Reign Over Me," and "Uncut Gems." (I'll even throw in "Billy Madison" and Happy Gilmore" here because both are comedies that work well).
Yet for every good movie it feels like Sandler has done two that are really bad - just cash grabs for himself and his friends.
Fortunately his latest film for Netflix "Hustle" falls on the good side. It's a sports movie that we've seen before, yet feels fresh thanks to Sandler and a cast really working hard to entertain its target audience.
In "Hustle" Sandler stars as Stanley Sugarman, a scout with the Philadelphia 76'ers who longs to be a coach.
He appears to be headed for that chance when Philadelphia's owner Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall) offers him a job on the staff. When Merrick dies his son Vince (Ben Foster) sends Stanley back on the road.
Just when Stanley is ready to give it all up he finds a player in Spain named Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez, currently a member of the Utah Jazz). Stanley is convinced Bo is the next can't miss prospect - so much so that he is willing to put his reputation and career on the line for him.
If you've ever seen a sports movie then you can pretty much predict where "Hustle" is going to go. To screenwriters Taylor Materne and Will Fetters credit they do put a few wrinkles in the story to keep it from being completely predictable, but "Hustle" proves that sometimes predictable can be good.
Especially when it is in the hands of a capable cast and a capable director (Jeremiah Zagar). Zager films the on court scenes in such a frenetic manner that it really puts the audience in the game with the characters, but he is also brings the needed softer touch for the scenes away from the court.
Sandler is quite charming and believable in the lead role. He gets to play a grown-up, complete with a wife (Queen Latifah) and daughter, and once again shows he is up to the task.
Hernangomez is one of a slew of current and former NBA players in the film (LeBron James serves as a producer) who bring an authenticity to "Hustle." It's clear everyone involved loves basketball and that love for the game is evident as "Hustle" unfolds on the screen.
What "Hustle" may lack in originality it makes up for in heart and passion - a movie that basketball fans, and Sandler fans, will certainly appreciate.