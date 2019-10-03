Victor Kossakovsky's new documentary "Aquarela" is an ode water in all its forms and how it is such an incredible force of nature. It's an incredible film to watch unfold, with Kossakovsky's crew capturing some fascinating imagery that is absolutely breathtaking.
The film shows water and ice, in all of it's powerful forms, throughout the world. Whether it is an automobile driving across an icy terrain - a sequence that ends in stunning fashion - an intimate account of being inside a hurricane or watching beautifully sculpted ice caps dramatically melt away - Kossakovsky is there with his camera.
"Aquarela" uses very little dialogue and a minimal score, instead allowing the sounds of its watery protagonist provide the jarring soundtrack to this stunning imagery. This is more than just your standard National Geographic nature special, it is an impressive visual ballet with each form showcasing water and ice in another fashion.
The trip around the world to capture this footage only adds to its impressiveness, creating a movie that will delight the senses - allowing audiences to feast on this beautiful and deadly subject matter.
This raw footage is stunning to watch - and needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible to be truly appreciated. This is one of 2019's most impressive documentaries.
