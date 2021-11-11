While watching "Belfast," the new film from writer/director Kenneth Branagh, it is quite clear this project was a labor of love.
Branagh's ode to his childhood home is a beautiful crafted, heartfelt piece of cinema that is sure to be an Oscar contender - and a crowd-pleaser as well.
"Belfast" follows a young boy named Buddy (Jude Hill in a wonderful performance) living with his family in Northern Ireland in 1969 - just as the area is about to experience political upheaval.
Buddy's father (Jamie Dornan) is often not around because he works in England, leaving his mother (Caitriona Balfe) to care for him and his brother. Buddy's grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds) are close by to provide influence, but as the turmoil in the area continues to rise the family contemplates moving out of Belfast and starting fresh somewhere else.
All of this is through the eyes of Buddy, so even the film's most grim moments have that rose colored lens of a child to provide a unique perspective - and make this a hopeful film even in its lowest moments. It's a smart decision by Branagh who has basically crafted a nostalgic coming of age film. This leads to a briskly paced 98 minute film that provides some beautiful moments (and clearly some influential memories for Branagh).
Balfe provides quiet strength as the mother, while Dornan is very good as the father trying to do what is best for his family. Dench and Hinds are also very good in their respective roles.
This is a star-making turn for Hill, who captures the wonder of a child so effectively. He's absolutely mesmerizing in every scene, with his joy and wonder of the world around him easily infectious.
"Belfast" is filled with humor and some tears, a personal film that wears its heart on its sleeve. That earnestness proves to be its strength. This is so personal for Branagh that is easy to appreciate what he has done and easy to overlook any flaws the film has.
This is exactly the kind of old school film that plays well during awards season. It's clearly one of the top contenders as Oscar season really starts to amp up.