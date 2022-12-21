Even before its release the buzz around "The Whale" - the new film from director Darren Aronofsky - is that it is the comeback for respected veteran actor Brendan Fraser.
While Fraser does deliver, "The Whale" proves to be much more than just its lead actor. It's a heart-breaking story of regrets, grief and reconciliation that features multiple strong performances, with Fraser leading the way.
He plays Charlie, a 600-pound reclusive English teacher who has shut himself off from the world for the most part after the death of his lover - a former student who he left his wife and young daughter for years ago.
Charlie is on the verge of death with his friend and caretaker Liz (Hong Chau) desperately trying to get him to get medical treatment.
But Charlie sees this as a chance to right the wrongs of his life - specifically reconnecting with his now teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). Ellie is reluctant to reconcile, still unable to forgive Charlie for leaving her and her mother Mary (Samantha Morton).
"The Whale" was adapted from a play by Samuel D. Hunter (he wrote the screenplay) and it feels like a stage play with its confinement to pretty much one setting, Charlie's living room. It also gives the cast plenty of material to work with. Fraser brings empathy to Charlie, a performance that sometimes gets overshadowed by some questionable directorial decisions by Aronofsky. At times the director, whose previous films "The Wrestler" and "Black Swan" also featured tough to watch character studies, makes Charlie look like a P.T. Barnum sideshow with odd camera angles and a musical score that sounds like something out of a horror film.
Sink is fine, but the Ellie and Charlie story line doesn't quite have the emotional impact I think the script intended. Morton makes a more meaningful splash in essentially an extended cameo. Like her work in the recent release "She Said" it's a small role that packs a very effective emotional punch.
There is also Ty Simpkins as the member of a local church group determined to save Charlie who keeps popping in from time to time, but his character only drags down the film's pacing.
While Fraser is very good, the best work comes from Chau. She is the emotional core of "The Whale" bringing it all together. Through her character we see the best - and worst - of Charlie, giving the audience more of an emotional investment to his struggles. Fraser and Chau work together so well that I could have just watched those two characters talk for two hours and be satisfied.
"The Whale" doesn't always hit the mark, but Chau and Fraser are good enough that it's easy to forgive the flaws and get caught up in the very moving story.