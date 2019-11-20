"21 Blocks" is a frustrating movie to watch.
It's a thriller that has a nice core premise and a dynamic lead in Chadwick Boseman, but it gets weighed down by too many predictable complications.
It's a shame too, because it starts promising enough with Boseman playing New York detective Andre Davis - who has followed in the footsteps of his father, a police killed in the line of duty when Andre was in his early teens.
Davis finds himself in charge of a city wide manhunt after two criminals Ray (Taylor Kitsch) and Michael (Stephan James) kill eight officers during a botched robbery.
As Andre starts to close in, he comes up with an idea to trap the pair - shutting down Manhattan Island, closing all the bridges and exits out of the area.
He's given a small window to keep Manhattan on lock down, racing against the clock while getting assistance from a narcotics detective (Sienna Miller) and the officer in charge of the local precinct (J.K. Simmons).
For about the first hour "21 Blocks" works as we see Andre hot on the trail of the two robbers. Director Brian Kirk handles the procedural work competently while Boseman's commanding screen presence keeps the audience invested.
But the second half of the film gets bogged down with way too many twists and conspiracies - a series of cover ups and reveals that are more and more predictable as it goes along.
Boseman tries to hold it together, with a supporting cast that is actually quite good as well, but it is all hindered by the formulaic screenplay from Adam Melvis and Matthew Michael Carnahan. They have created a story that is way too complicated. If the story would have just stuck to the basics "21 Blocks" may have worked. As it is, it's just another forgettable film a genre full of forgettable films.
