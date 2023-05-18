"Carmen" has style, but lacks direction

All the elements are in place for "Carmen" - the modern day retelling of the popular opera.
You have two up and coming leads - Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera - and some breathtaking sequences that give the film a distinct visual style.
But for all the visual flair and risks taken by Benjamin Millepied in his feature film directing debut, "Carmen" ultimately proves to be a bit of a disappointment considering the talent involved and the source material.
Barrera plays the title character, a young woman trying to flee a drug cartel in Mexico. She crosses the border illegally and is confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard. During the confrontation she gets help from the guard's partner, a former Marine named Aiden (Mescal).
This event leaves Carmen and Aiden forced to go on the run, trying to flee the authorities as they head to Los Angeles for assistance.
Millepied is a former ballet dancer turned director, so it really isn't surprising to see his past play into the film. "Carmen" draws heavily from the dance background, with the film featuring multiple dance sequences that are used to advance the story.
These sequences are hit and miss, amping up the style with abandoning the substance. Millepied could have kept some of this simplified, but by going for style it bogs down the narrative quite a bit.
Mescal and Barrera are both very talented, but the story lacks enough depth to truly get behind their work - or create the kind of chemistry needed for this to all work.
The modern day setting fits the story well and is a welcome update, but the screenplay lacks depth - perhaps because it is cramming material from a three hour opera into a two hour film.
That lack of depth to the story and some of Millepeid's directorial decisions prove to be the undoing for "Carmen." This is a film that had plenty of potential, but never quite hits the mark.