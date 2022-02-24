Clifton Collins Jr. shines in "Jockey"

Clifton Collins, Jr. is a veteran character actor who always brings the best to any performance no matter how small the role.
Collins gets to be at the top of the marquee in his latest film "Jockey" and makes the most of the opportunity - delivering a moving, deeply introspective character study that was one of the standouts at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It's a small movie with a big punch, thanks to Collins stirring performance.
In "Jockey" Collins plays Jackson, the aging title character who is at the end of a long career. When Ruth (Molly Parker), a friend and trainer he has worked with for a while, adds a horse to her stable with championship potential she turns to Jackson - giving him a chance to possibly go out on top.
But things get complicated when a young jockey named Gabriel (Moises Arias) arrives on the scene, claiming to be Jackson's long lost son.
"Jockey" was co-written and directed by Clint Bentley, whose father was a jockey. This is a world that Bentley knows and understands, bringing an authenticity to "Jockey" that rivals any other film about horse racing.
But Bentley's film doesn't just understand the industry, it knows the physical and emotional toll it takes on the athletes who put their lives on the line with every mount.
Jockeys scars are both physical and mental and this film captures both sides quite effectively, thanks to Collins stirring work. Jackson is a quiet man, who has been through the fire so to speak - and Collins is able to convey that pain and anguish without saying one word. You feel the years Jackson has endured thanks to Collins, who brings the same authenticity to his performance that Bentley brings to the script.
"Jockey" does go a bit down the familiar path with Jackson and Gabriel's attempt to reconnect, but it still works because of Collins conviction to the role and the story. He makes the film a stirring character study, creating a flawed character that is hard to forgot.