Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued tonight. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 39.6 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 PM CST Wednesday was 39.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 25.3 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, Many parts of Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, KY 403 between James McKinney bridge and Three Tile Lane floods. US 231 south of Sawmill Road in Morgantown floods. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, US 231 at Russellville Road and the William Natcher Parkway interchange floods. Morgantown High School is cutoff. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Water approaches KY 403 on opposite side of town near levy. Travel is difficult into town. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.2 feet on 05/21/1983. &&