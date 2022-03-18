"Compartment No. 6" a compelling tale of strangers on a train

There is a feeling of calmness while watching "Compartment No. 6" - the Grand Prix winner at last year's Cannes Film Festival that is based on a Finnish novel by Rosa Liksom.
This is a quiet, reflective tale of strangers on a train that gets its strength from its deliberately paced story telling and two leads that make the most of the (mostly) confined setting.
"Compartment No. 6" tells the story of Laura (Seidi Haarla), a young Finnish woman in a relationship with an older woman that is rather uneven and strained. The woman talks down to Laura during a party in the opening minutes of the film, allowing the audience to see it's a relationship that would be best ended by Laura.
Laura is off on a journey of her own - a train trip from Moscow to Murmansk, where she finds herself stuck in the same compartment with a Russian miner named Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov looking a lot like James McAvoy in "Split").
At first Ljoha comes off as an abrasive bunkmate, but as the journey continues the two begin to strike up a friendship - as they learn they have more in common than they first realize.
"Compartment No. 6" is the kind of film that if released by a major U.S. studio it would evolve into some kind of forced romantic comedy formula that wouldn't be true to these characters. Fortunately, director Juho Kuosmanen (who co-wrote the screenplay Andris Feldmanis) opts for a more low key approach - allowing these characters relationship develop in a natural way.
Burisov and Haarla have really nice chemistry together, making the evolution of their relationship quite believable. Haarla also brings a quiet uncertainty to Laura that makes her easily relatable to the audience.
"Compartment No. 6" slowly builds to a final act that may frustrate some with its rather open-ended conclusion, but I found that approach to be quite satisfying. This is clearly a film that serves as a snapshot of a moment in time where two lonely souls cross paths. It hits that bar quite well, serving as a film that allows audiences to enjoy multiple character studies in the same story.