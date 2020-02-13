Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... ROUGH RIVER NEAR DUNDEE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...OHIO... WARREN. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...MUHLENBERG... OHIO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL MONDAY MORNING. * AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 30.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 32.1 FEET BY FRIDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 32.0 FEET...LOW SPOTS ON NORTH AND SOUTH CHURCH STREETS IN WOODBURY FLOOD. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 32.0 FEET ON FEB 7 2014. &&