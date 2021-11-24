Julia Child was a larger than life figure - a trailblazer who pathed the way for the celebrity chefs of today.
The new documentary "Julia" captures the essence of Julia Child with "RGB" directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West once again creating an entertaining portrait of a strong female voice whose influence is still being felt years after her passing.
The film encompasses Child's life of 92 years, beginning with her childhood days in Pasadena to meeting the love of her life Paul to writing a cookbook at age 49.
Each step in her journey builds to her television show, which began in the 1960s and catapulted Child into stardom. Through archival footage and interviews from friends and celebrity chefs like José Andrés we get to relive Julia Child's meteoric rise and her charming wit - and her love for French cuisine (Don't see this film on an empty stomach or you will regret it).
In a way Child's life - and her willingness to fight for women - parallels the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, so it makes sense that Cohen and West tell this story. Child's dynamic personality shines through in the archival footage, giving those who remember her a chance to relive her charming personality while also serving as the perfect introduction for those who may not remember her career.
Julia Child is so fascinating that the biggest flaw with the documentary is that it feels like it only brushes the surface in the film's 95 minute run time - leaving you wanting more. Perhaps that is a testament to how compelling the film's subject matter truly is - and how nearly two decades after her passing that she is still a larger than life icon.