"Final Account" a chilling documentary

There have been plenty of films about the Holocaust, but perhaps no film has the kind of personal perspective as director Luke Holland's latest film "Final Account."
Holland's documentary was more than a decade in the making with the director setting out to interview the last living members of the generation that experienced the Third Reich first hand. This was a chance for Holland to come face-to-face with people who were part of an organization that was responsible for so many deaths - including his own grandparents on his mother's side.
The result of these interviews is chilling. Through these first-hand accounts and archive footage Holland recreates some of the most tragic moments during the Holocaust that resonates with power and emotion.
And while one might expect that many of these people are regretful of what occurred, what makes "Final Account" so frustrating is the surprising number of people right there who still justify what happened - or continue to make excuses for why they should not be held accountable.
These excuses range from being young and impressionable to I didn't know how bad it really was. It's frustrating for the audience (and surely must have been frustrating for Holland) to hear these people be so frank and so void of remorse (one man remains proud of his actions and still defends Hitler's decisions).
Holland has so many interviewees that at times I wished "Final Account" would have narrowed the scope and dived deeper into some individual stories. But the wide net builds to some compelling moments in the final act. One involving the aforementioned soldier still defending his actions. Another takes place at a conference where a remorseful man tells students it's a stain on German history that will never go away - leading to an argument with one student over his remorse.
And then there is one man who while not directly responsible for any deaths admits he still feels like a perpetrator.
His remorse shows the pain and anguish that is still there more than 70 years later from one of the darkest moments in history.
