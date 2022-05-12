It's kind of ironic that a film named "Firestarter" literally has no heat.
The remake of the 1984 film adapted from the Stephen King novel is a tepid mess - a second rate horror film that feels as dated as its source material.
"Firestarter" tells the story of a young girl named Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) who has the ability to start fires with her mind. Her parents Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) are trying to teach Charlie how to harness her powers while also attempting to give her a normal life.
But an incident at school puts Charlie and the family on the radar, forcing Andy and Vicky to share their secrets - both were part of a government experiment where they developed powers as well.
Now those same government people want to find the family and to study Charlie to see if they can use her powers as a government weapon.
You would expect working from King that "Firestarter" would have at least a bit of energy, but this movie proves that not all King adaptations are equal. This is a completely by the numbers story that is completely flat and predictable with director Keith Thomas relying heavily on special effects.
It's a testament to how dull and unoriginal the film is when the best moments coming during an opening credits scene that looks like it came straight from the "Resident Evil" films.
The cast is as lackluster as the screenplay. Efron doesn't convey the sympathy needed to play the dad, while Armstrong isn't asked to do too much - making her character hard to root for or care about.
I will admit I never see the 1984 film which included Drew Barrymore, George C. Scott and Louise Fletcher, so I can't really compare how this stacks up to that film. I can compare it to other King adaptations and on that scale I put this "Firestarter" at the bottom of the pile. It's a slog of a film that is easily forgettable.