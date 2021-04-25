In possible Oscar preview, 'Nomadland' wins at Spirit Awards

Director Chloe Zhao (left( appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland." 

 Searchlight Pictures via AP

Here are the predictions for tonight's Oscar ceremonies.

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Director: Chloe Zhao

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman

Best Actress: Viola Davis

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Editing: Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Score: Soul

Best Song: Speak Now

Best Sound: Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher 

Best International Film: Another Round

Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Documentary Short: A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers