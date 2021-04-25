Here are the predictions for tonight's Oscar ceremonies.
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Director: Chloe Zhao
Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman
Best Actress: Viola Davis
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman
Best Cinematography: Nomadland
Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Editing: Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Production Design: Mank
Best Score: Soul
Best Song: Speak Now
Best Sound: Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects: Tenet
Best Animated Feature: Soul
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best International Film: Another Round
Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Documentary Short: A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers
