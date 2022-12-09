Review: Del Toro takes his 'Pinocchio' to very dark places

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." 

 Netflix via AP

I'm not sure anyone was clamoring for another cinematic adaptation of "Pinocchio," yet here we are with "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" - the second adaptation in this calendar year.

