I'm not sure anyone was clamoring for another cinematic adaptation of "Pinocchio," yet here we are with "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" - the second adaptation in this calendar year.
Fortunately, del Toro and co-director Mark Gustafson have delivered a fresh spin. This is a darker version that is truer to Carlo Collodi's original story, brought to life with impressive stop motion animation.
"Pinocchio" begins with woodcarver Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) living with his son Carlo (voiced by Gregory Mann) in Italy in the early 1900s. When a bomb is dropped on the village, killing Carlo, it leaves Geppetto grief-stricken.
Years later he carves a puppet made from the wood of a tree near Carlo's grave - which is brought to life by Wood Sprite (voiced by Tilda Swinton). With the help of a wise-cracking insect named Sebastian J. Cricket (voiced by Ewan McGregor), the puppet now named Pinocchio (also voiced by Mann) sets out to explore the world and become a real boy that will make Geppetto proud.
This is clearly a labor of love for del Toro, who been working on this project for more than a decade. Co-writing with Patrick McHale, del Toro has crafted a script that is anything but a simple children's story. Like his previous film "Pan's Labyrinth" this is a film that takes a fairy tale-like setting to tackle some dark material - in this case fascist Italy during the reign of Mussolini.
It gives "Pinocchio" some unexpected depth that is lacking from the Disney versions, a film where choosing not to conform to conventions takes on a completely different meaning. Even the humor is a little darker in this version with some of the biggest laughs coming from some of the most twisted places.
The stop animation is exquisite as well, with so much attention that brings this world and story to light. It's a world that is best seen on the big screen, but can still be appreciated at home - some of the best animated craftsmanship in recent memory.
"Pinocchio" does suffer from a nearly two-hour running time, losing steam with maybe one or two musical numbers too many. Still you can't fault del Toro and the rest of the cast and crew for the execution. This is a memorable re-telling that both moves the story in new directions while honoring what made it so beloved in the first place.