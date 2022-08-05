"Hallelujah" showcases the man behind the song

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen was a mysterious person - an artist who was probably never completely appreciated until after his passing in 2016.
In the new documentary "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song" directors Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine capture the essence of the artist through his signature song. The result is a film that works as both a retrospective for Cohen and an examination of the power of music.
The song "Hallelujah" was originally released in 1984, part of an album that the studio rejected, but has now evolved into an anthem that has been covered 100s of times - a song that can convey both a spiritual enlightenment and a somber time of mourning, sometimes within the same performance.
With the song as the backdrop Geller and Goldfine trace Cohen's early days in music and his 50 year career that was as enigmatic as any artist there has ever been. The song captures encapsulates his musical journey. Cohen worked on it for years before recording it and even created many reincarnations of the song, most of the times a reflections on what was happening in his own life. (As one person points out, the song has more than 150 verses now).
Just hearing from Cohen through archive footage and those who knew him best would probably be enough to satisfy his huge fan base, but what elevates "Hallelujah" above the standard music documentary is how the film really breaks down why the song has lived on for nearly 40 years and how it has shaped everyone from the late Jeff Buckley to Brandi Carlisle to Eric Church.
Hearing different artists speak on the emotional reaction to the song not just as a musician but a fan is fascinating to watch. Seeing the song in its many incarnations - from "Shrek" to "American Idol" - and beyond is just as fascinating.
In many ways Geller and Goldfine understand the mystery of the song unlocks the mystery of the songwriter. "Hallelujah" takes that premise and runs with it - creating a film that serves as a touching tribute to the man and his work.